Pink fire truck shown off by Garrison Volunteer Fire Department

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Showing off a pink fire truck, the Garrison Volunteer Fire Department is making a statement as it rushes off to an emergency.
The volunteers worked for months on the old Army vehicle obtained from the Texas Forest Service. They painted it pink for cancer awareness, as well as PTSD, suicide awareness and Wounded Warrior Programs. It’s flashy, but it’s also a working machine.
“We can take it out right now and go fight a brush fire with it or do a high water rescue with all the rains we’ve been having,” said Lt. Dalton Pinkston. “It’s an 800 gallon tank. It does have foam capabilities. The members of the fire department all installed it. We had to go up to North Texas to pick the tank up.”
Visitors are invited to stop by the Garrison station and sign the panels in memory of a loved one or to show your support.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.