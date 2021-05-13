“We did it:” Students celebrated at special education graduation ceremony

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Graduation Day is approaching for many East Texas high school seniors, but one group of students celebrated their graduation Thursday.
Thursday was a big day of celebration as many Special Education students at Lufkin High School graduated.
“We are very honored to be able to be here today to celebrate these graduates,” Lufkin ISD Special Education Assistant Principal Erin McBryde said.
The community gathered to show their support for this major milestone in these graduates’ lives. The school board, superintendent, and city officials also were in attendance.
“Honestly I think about these parents and the long journey that they’ve been through and how special it was to be a part of that journey,” McBryde said
There are about 250 special educations students that attend Lufkin High School, and Thursday, just a small portion of those who have chosen that celebrating in a smaller setting like their favorite option.
One graduate, Ryan Bennett, described how it felt to walk across the stage and graduate. “Good!” he said.
“It’s a great day to be a Lufkin Panther,” McBryde said.
The remaining graduates will walk Friday, May 21 at Abe Martin Stadium.
