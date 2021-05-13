WebXtra: Boy hit while delivering Mother’s Day gift speaks

By Jeremy Thomas | May 13, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 12:10 PM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - ETN’s Jeremy Thomas speaks with 10-year-old Diego Velasquez, who Lufkin Police say was hit by a vehicle while sneaking out to buy a Mother’s Day gift this past Sunday.

According to a statement from the City of Lufkin, 10-year-old Diego Velasquez apparently snuck out of his Church Street home without his parents’ knowledge on Sunday because he wanted to surprise his mother with a special card and candy for Mother’s Day. However, after purchasing items from a Dollar General store in Chestnut Village, Diego attempted to cross the street when he was hit by a Chevy Malibu. The driver apparently attempted to swerve to prevent an impact, but was unsuccessful. The driver said they did not see Diego until it was too late. The statement said that because the driver legally had the right-of-way, they will not be cited.

