Witness: Man angered by Texas deputies in yard killed them
By Associated Press | May 13, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 12:53 PM

EDEN, Texas (AP) - A witness says a West Texas man accused of fatally shooting two sheriff’s deputies was angry they were in his yard trying to catch a dog that had bitten someone.

Officials say Concho County deputies Stephen Jones and Samuel Leonard were killed and city employee Ronnie Winans was injured in the shooting Monday evening in Eden.

One of the fallen Concho County deputies, Samuel Leonard, was a lifelong Lamesa man who had just left the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office only three weeks ago.
David Hutchings, a city employee, says the shooting suspect told the deputies to get off his property and said that he would shoot them before opening fire.

Jeffrey Nicholas has been jailed in nearby Tom Green County on two charges of capital murder.

