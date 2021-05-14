Central Golf looking to bring home state title

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Central Boys Golf team is hoping the fourth time is the charm when it comes to bringing home a UIL state championship.
The team will play in the 3A state golf tournament for a fourth-straight time. The tournament will take place May 17-18 at Shadow Glen Golf Club in Manor.
For the second straight time the team will go in as the Region III Champions. The team has a really good chance to bring home not only a state title but also some individual medals. Senior Brandt Butler won the Region III tournament. His teammate Cameron Hubbard finished second in the tournament after winning a playoff against his teammate Jace Spencer with a 60 foot put.
“This is my third time to go and it is always fun to go,” Butler said. “We are going to a new course this year so it is not the same but I am lookig forward to it.”
The golf state tournament is unique in that it allows for you to compete as a team and an individual against your friends.
“We all push each other,” Butler said. “Sometimes I have a bad round an they give me grief but sometimes I do better and I return the favor. There are no hard feelings. We are there for each other.”
Hubbard finished second in 2019 as a sophomore and is looking for the gold medal before he heads off to Blinn Junior College next year.
“I definitely want to win,” Hubbad said. “I want the team win as well. There is a little rivalry between all of us. We have a couple of bets going on but there is nothing too personal. We want each other to succeed.”
