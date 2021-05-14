Dr. Ed answers questions about COVID-19 masks, reinfection, vaccines for kids

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Ed Dominguez an infectious disease specialist, joined East Texas Now to answer your questions about COVID-19.
Dr. Ed said that data collected by the Center for Disease Control(CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) will determine if a booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine will be necessary. As for now, it is too soon to tell.
The CDC lifted the mask mandate for vaccinated people Thursday and Dr. Ed said he’s comfortable with the guidelines put forth by the CDC because the recommendations are based on science.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.