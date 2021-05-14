Judge upholds bond revocation for former Angelina County political candidate

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County judge has ordered a former Angelina County political candidate remain in jail without bond.
Judge Paul White’s order comes after the district attorney’s office filed a motion to revoke the bond for David Stua, 58, of Lufkin.
Stua was initially arrested in December 2018 after he was accused of asking a high school student if the student wanted to see his genitals. The action was captured on Facebook Live.
As part of his conditions of release, Stua was not allowed to own a recording device. But according to the motion and order of bond revocation, Stua admitted to owning a smartphone.
Stua has gained attention in the county over the years for submitting thousands of open records requests seeking information in various legal matters, most notably in his attempts to free former Davita nurse Kimberly Saenz from prison, as he believed her innocent of any crime.
Stua has unsuccessfully run for office several times.
Stua was arrested on the bond revocation last week. White’s order came down on Tuesday.
