Lufkin’s Natasha Mack cut by Chicago Sky

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Natasha Mack’s road to professional basketball took a detour on Thursday when she was cut by the Chicago Sky ahead of opening weekend.
The Lufkin native was one of five players released by the team to ensure they met the roster requirement of 12 players. Mack was selected 16th overall in this year’s WNBA Draft by Chicago. She was the NCAA’s Defensive Player of the Year, leading Oklahoma State to the second round of the NCAA National Tournament.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.