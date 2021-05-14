Man killed as US Marshals served warrant at home near local school identified

A request for modification of the conditions and/or terms of the three-year period of supervised release, which started on Dec. 19, 2019, was filed on April 20 in U.S. District Court after Harker Heights police found Pleasant early in the morning on March 11 in the parking lot of the Lucky Winners gaming store in a vehicle that turned out to have been stolen and was linked to a domestic violence incident on March 10 in Killeen.