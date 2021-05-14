National Salvation Army Week recognized locally

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - National Salvation Army Week is being recognized locally in East Texas.
Lufkin Mayor Mark Hicks stopped by the Salvation Army of Lufkin Wednesday to read a proclamation made by the City of Lufkin for the week.
Nationally, the week is observed immediately following Mother’s Day in May and was first declared by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954, as an opportunity to celebrate the volunteers, donors and program beneficiaries who help the Salvation Army.
