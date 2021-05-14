Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another very nice day across East Texas today. Saturday should start out Mostly Cloudy but become Partly Cloudy during the day. A bit warmer and a little on the breezy side as well. Starting on Sunday, rain begins to move into our area. Showers and a few isolated thundershowers are possible, then, for next week, rain chances are very good each and every day. Rainfall totals from Sunday through Friday may reach 4.00″-6.00″ or more over the northern and central portions of East Texas with 3.00″-4.00″ over southernmost areas. There is a chance for higher totals if your area experiences one of the heavier thundershowers that is forecast during the week. Please...make sure that you DON’T DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE onto a flooded roadway. it is difficult to nearly impossible to tell just how deep the water is. Turn Around, Don’t Drown!!! Find another way home. It could save your life. Our First Alert: Disruptive Weather Outlook is at HIGH for all of next week. A trough of low pressure is setting up to our west and strong high pressure over the Western Atlantic Ocean will pull in significant moisture from the Gulf of Mexico over much of the South-Central U.S., including East Texas. Please stay Weather Alert Next Week for the potential of Flash Flooding. Temperatures over the next week or so will remain close to normal, but humidity values are likely to remain very high with all of the moisture in the area. Please stay tuned for any and all updates.