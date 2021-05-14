East Texas Now Business Break
Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees

By Ed Payne
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: May. 14, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT
(Gray News) - Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks, the company announced Friday.

The decision also applies to Sam’s Club stores.

“Beginning today, vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs,” a company statement said. “We will update the signage in our facilities to reflect this.”

Masks still must be worn where required by state or local laws.

Walmart said it won’t ask shoppers if they’ve been vaccinated.

Workers can stop wearing masks on May 18. Walmart is offering them a $75 incentive for getting vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

