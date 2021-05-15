Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! I sure hope you enjoyed the peeks of sunshine and quiet weather today. Clouds increase overnight and we’ll wake up tomorrow morning with a few spotty showers in the morning and lows in the lower 60s. Temperatures will climb into upper 70s to near 80 degrees for highs thanks to occasionally breezy southerly winds. While we start off with only spotty showers, rain chances increase later in the day and showers and storms will become more scattered throughout the afternoon and evening hours. A major upper-level disturbance will slowly spin off to our west and will feed multiple rounds of moderate to very heavy rain, and some stronger storms throughout next week. While our past few days of sunshine were certainly appreciated, this was not long enough for East Texas to dry out, and flooding concerns will return to East Texas due in part to the 2.00-6.00″ of rain we could see by the end of Friday. Please remain weather alert and avoid any areas that flood easily.