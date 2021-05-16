FCS title game resumes after 75-minute lightning delay

South Dakota State cornerback Don Gardner, left, tries to tackle Sam Houston State quarterback Eric Schmid, right during the first half of the NCAA college FCS Football Championship in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) (Source: Michael Ainsworth)
May 16, 2021

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The FCS championship game has resumed after a delay of about 75 minutes because of lightning.

Top-seeded South Dakota State and No. 2 seed Sam Houston were tied at 7-all when play stopped with 8:25 left in the second quarter.

The game started in a steady rain with some significant downpours.

But it wasn’t stopped until lightning arrived in the area. The rain had mostly stopped when the players returned to the field to resume play.

NCAA officials said the halftime break would be shortened to three minutes.

