Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street

Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street
Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing of a 4-year-old boy. Police anticipate additional charges pending the results of a forensic analysis. (Source: Dallas Police Dept via CNN)
By Associated Press | May 17, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT - Updated May 17 at 12:04 PM

DALLAS (AP) - Dallas police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a 4-year-old boy was found lying on a neighborhood street in Dallas.

Police said that Darriynn Brown has been charged with kidnapping and theft. Police say they also anticipate additional charges pending the results of a forensic analysis.

Brown was being held Sunday in Dallas County jail on $750,000 bond.

Police received a call that there was a child dead in the street at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday.

A police official has said it appears the child suffered a violent death, and that “an edged weapon” was used.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.