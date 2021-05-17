Central Texas high school athlete dies of gunshot wound

TYLER, Texas (KWTX) - Tydreun Felder, 17, a University High School sophomore who played football and basketball, is dead after a shooting Friday night in Waco, police confirmed Monday.
The shooting was reported at around 8:50 p.m. Friday at the Trendwood apartments in the 1700 block of Dallas Circle, police said.
Fedler, who was shot in the abdomen, was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center where he underwent surgery, but later died, police said.
The Waco Police Department’s Special Crimes Unit is investigating the death as a murder, police said.
University High School described Felder in a weekend Facebook post as “a great young man with unlimited potential and an infectious smile.”
