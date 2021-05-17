Ex-Border agent admits illegally bringing woman into US

Ex-Border agent admits illegally bringing woman into US
Border Patrol agents hold a news conference prior to a media tour of a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary facility near the Donna International Bridge, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Donna, Texas. Officials say the site will primarily be used as a temporary site for processing and care of unaccompanied migrant children and families and will increase the Border Patrol's capacity to process migrant families. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Source: Eric Gay)
By Associated Press | May 17, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT - Updated May 17 at 12:12 PM

LAREDO, Texas (AP) - A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in Texas has pleaded guilty to illegally bringing a Mexican woman into the U.S. to work as her nanny.

Court documents show 40-year-old Rhonda Lee Walker pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in Laredo to conspiracy to bring the woman into the country.

In exchange for the plea, federal prosecutors say felony counts of transporting the woman into the U.S. and lying to investigators will be dismissed.

Walker faces up to 10 years in prison with sentencing scheduled for August 9.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.