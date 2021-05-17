First Alert Weather Days in place through Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A slow-moving storm system will combine with plenty of deep moisture in our atmosphere to give us several rounds of locally heavy rainfall the next few days throughout Deep East Texas.
With more drenching downpours likely in the next few days, we have issued First Alert Weather Days from now through Thursday to account not only for the high threat of disruptive weather, but the high flood threat that will persist in the next few days.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all of our counties and communities throughout Deep East Texas through 7 a.m. Thursday to account for this high flood potential.
With our ground already saturated, it will not take too much more additional rainfall to aggravate the flooding situation in East Texas.
We are looking at an additional three-to-six inches of rainfall in the next 48 to 72 hours. It will not rain all the time, but when it does come down, it will contain heavy downpours.
Rain chances will diminish by the time we round out the week and head into the weekend as high pressure starts to build in from the southeast United States. This will lead to drying conditions as we see more sunshine and watch temperatures climb the proverbial ladder with highs in the middle-to-upper 80′s.
