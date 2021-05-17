Levelland City Council to consider Sanctuary City for the Unborn Ordinance Monday

The Levelland City Council will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the R.O. Dennis Council Chambers at Levelland City Hall, located at 1709 Avenue H, and will consider an ordinance to become a sanctuary city for the unborn.
Public comment about this or any other agenda item or any city issue can be made at the beginning of the city council meeting. To view the ordinance, go to www.levellandtexas.org/sanctuarycity.
Individuals can register to speak during the public comment time prior to the start of the meeting at 6 p.m.
Items on the agenda include:
– Convene into executive session in accordance with Tex. Gov’t Code §551.071 to seek the advice about pending or contemplated litigation, settlement offers or on matters in which duty of the attorney under the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct of the State Bar of Texas conflicts with Tex. Gov’t Code Ch. 551;
– Consider and take necessary action on the Sanctuary City Ordinance presented to the City of Levelland and/or take related action including related direction to staff;
– Consider and take necessary action on procedures, processes, timelines, and priorities regarding lifting restrictions and regulations implemented during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency–Resolution No. 2021- 25;
– Consider and take necessary action regarding an Encroachment License and Agreement for 1514 11th Street requested by Saul and Elida Soto;
– Consider and take necessary action to award a bid for a Pickup Truck in the Waste Water Department;
– Consider and take necessary action to award a bid for the Tractor Shredder in the Street Department;
– Consider and take necessary action to award a bid for a Dump Truck in the Street Department;
– Consider and take necessary action to appoint a representative to the Airport Advisory Board;
– Consider and take necessary action to appoint a representative to the Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone No. 1 (TIF 1);
– Consider and take necessary action to appoint a representative to the Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone No. 2 (TIF 2); and
– Consider and take necessary action on Ordinance No. 1054 establishing public park hours for Levelland City Parks on a second and final reading.