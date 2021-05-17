Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy and rainy today, with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s. Overnight we cool down in to the upper 60s. A Moderate (1/5) and Slight (2/5) Risk are in place for East Texas for severe thunderstorms for today and tomorrow. We have also been outlined for Moderate Excessive Rainfall for Tuesday and Wednesday. On the Excessive Rainfall scale, a Moderate Risk is a level two out of four.
Rain sticks around in the entire extended forecast as an area of low pressure spins to our northwest helping bring more moisture into East Texas. When this event is all said and done, much of East Texas could accumulate seven or more inches of rain. Flooding is and continues to be the primary concern for this week. However, an isolated severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Any severe storms that develop would be capable of producing quarter size hail and wind up to 60-70mph. The tornado risk is low, but it does exist. By the time we get to the weekend, high pressure may be able to move back in and bring an end to the rain, but for now, going to leave rain in the weekend forecast. The highlight right now is, even if we do get rain this weekend, I think we’ll also see some sunshine, which isn’t looking very likely for the work week.
