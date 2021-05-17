Nacogdoches’ Jabralon Steadman signs with Champions College - Clear Lake

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Jabralon Steadman is the latest student-athlete in the Nacogdoches Basketball program to commit to playing at the next level.
On Monday Steadman signed with Champions College-Clear Lake, joining former Nacogdoches athlete DeVious Whitaker on the team.
“He is one of those kids that is a perfect example of putting the work in on their own time and showing what they can achieve,” Nacogdoches basketball coach Tony Leamon said. “It took him a while to get to where he is at but it is pure hard work that allowed him to have this opportunity. He is a great kid with great leadership skills.”
Steadman received 16-5A honorable mention accolades his senior year.
“It was a process of getting better and better and better with coach Leamon, in the weight room and out of the weight room,” Steadman said. ” coming into high school I was a chubby kid that got better and better. “
Steadman will not only join Whitaker on the team but will also add his name to the list of college players from Nacogdoches in recent years including SFA’s Nana Antwi-Boasiako, Eastfield’s AJ Johnson, and his brother Deonte Jackson at LeTourneau University.
“I went to Deonte’s games and it inspired me to play at the next level,” Steadman said.
The program is expected to add a few more kids to the college ranks in the next few year’s including Steadman’s younger brother.
“We want to build a culture that inspires the kids to get to the next level,” Leamon said. “Our job as an educator is not to just teach them the game but to teach them how to be great young men by using basketball to get an education. We are trying to get that where we have more kids going.”
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.