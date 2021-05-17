Natasha Mack back with the Chicago Sky

According to the WNBA’s transaction records, the Sky have temporarily suspended Stefanie Dolson. According to several reports, the SKy are using a hardship exemption, which would allow for the team to add a player to their roster that would take them over the salary cap. basic hardship exception is for teams with two players who are out because of injury, illness, or other conditions. Both players must be unable to play for at least three weeks from the time the team requests an exception.