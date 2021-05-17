Pay for some Texas teachers will top $100,000 in bid to aid poorer schools devastated by COVID-19

First, districts must submit their proposed teacher evaluation guidelines to the Texas Education Agency. Instead of using single-year standardized test scores, which are almost always higher in wealthier schools, to measure teachers’ performance, the plans must include both growth measures and classroom observations. Growth measures can be either improvement in standardized test scores year over year or other quantitative goals set by the district. By emphasizing growth, the state is moving away from criteria that consistently favor wealthy schools and looking more toward how a teacher has brought students along over time.