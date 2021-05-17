Red Raiders close out season in Big 12 Championship with win over No. 10 Texas

The Longhorn’s looked to rally in the sixth after Missy Zoch put the first two runners on base with a walk and a hit by pitch. A fly out advanced the lead runner to third to give Texas runners on the corners with one out. The Red Raider defense came up clutch as the next batter grounded to Alanna Barraza at short who flipped the ball to Arriana Villa at second who turned the double play at first to end the inning and stop the run from scoring.