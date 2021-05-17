Still time to apply for federal relief funds for winter storm damage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If your home or business was affected by the winter storm then there is still time to apply for financial assistance. For most, insurance would not cover the level of damage sustained back in February.
- Up to $200,000 for home repairs
- Up to $40,000 to replace property
- Up to $2 million to replace/repair business equipment
Make sure you file an insurance claim first because FEMA says accepting insurance money and grant or loan money is fraud.
Before you apply be sure to have the following handy: social security number, insurance details, a description of any storm-related damage
The easiest way to apply is here or if you don’t have internet access, call 800-621-3362.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.