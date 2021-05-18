First Alert: Heavy storms capable of producing flooding rains set to move in overnight

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are tracking a complex of strong thunderstorms that are set to invade East Texas this evening and overnight.
In addition to some torrential downpours, some strong-to-severe thunderstorms are also possible as a complex of storms moves in from the west.
Any storms that manage to turn severe will be capable of producing some damaging wind gusts, large hail, and even an isolated tornado. It should be noted, though, that heavy rain and flash flooding are still the overriding concerns over the next few days.
With more drenching downpours likely in the next few days, First Alert Weather Days remain in place from now through Thursday.
A Flash Flood Watch remains intact for all of our counties and communities throughout Deep East Texas through 7 a.m. Thursday to account for this high flood potential.
With our ground already saturated, it will not take too much more additional rainfall to aggravate the flooding situation in East Texas.
We could see additional rainfall amounts of three-to-six inches the next few days, which will only aggravate the flooding situation in our part of the state.
Outside of the bouts of heavy rain, temperatures will be trending cooler than normal due to the cloudy skies and rainy conditions. Look for lows to drop into the upper 60′s and highs in the middle-to-upper 70′s to lower 80′s through Friday.
Rain chances will diminish by the time we transition into the weekend as high pressure starts to build in from the southeast United States. This will lead to drying conditions as we see more sunshine and watch temperatures climb the proverbial ladder with highs in the middle-to-upper 80′s.
