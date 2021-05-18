Henderson County animal sanctuary releases new video of Houston tiger

MURCHISON, Texas (KLTV) - A tiger which was the subject of various news reports after going missing in Houston was found safe on Saturday.
The tiger, known as India, was found safe and was transported Sunday to Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, the Humane Society of the United States said. The ranch released footage of the Tiger being brought to the property.
Noelle Almrud, senior director of Black Beauty, was there to pick up the approximately nine-month-old tiger.
“Black Beauty Ranch will provide safe sanctuary for him and give him a proper diet, enrichment, an expansive naturally wooded habitat where he can safely roam and will provide everything else he needs to be the healthy wild tiger he deserves to be,” Almrud said.
“We’re relieved India is safe. We cannot have dangerous wild animals roaming neighborhoods or living in people’s homes. Forcing these animals to live under such conditions, confined and treated as a ‘pet’ is inhumane and a serious public safety risk—no matter how ‘cute’ or ‘tame’ the animal may seem. Big cats like India express natural, unpredictable behaviors that can occur at any moment. Situations like this are why we are working to pass federal legislation. The Big Cat Public Safety Act would prohibit keeping big cats as pets,” said Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States.
Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch has taken in several tigers recently. The sanctuary worked with BARC in February 2019 to take in Loki and just three months ago, the sanctuary worked with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to provide a home for Elsa. The Humane Society said both tigers were the victims of the exotic pet trade.
Almrud added, “Our hope is that we get full and legal custody of India so that he can live out his life here at Blacky Beauty Ranch, where he can have the life a tiger should—as close as possible to what he would have in the wild.”
