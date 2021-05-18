Lindale grad produces film about football team during Great Depression

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - A Lindale graduate produced an upcoming film called ’12 Mighty Orphans’ about a high school football team during the Great Depression.
The film is based on the book Twelve Mighty Orphans: The Inspiring True Story of the Mighty Mites Who Ruled Texas Football written by Jim Dent. The team was made up of a group of orphans in Texas who overcame many obstacles and was able to make it to the Texas State Championship. The story really resonated with Houston Hill, the film’s lead producer, he spent 10 years trying to get the rights to make the film and he knows that everyone will appreciate the team’s story especially Texans.
“Everybody I know in Texas, they have read this book they love this book it is still the number one book in all the women’s book clubs in the state of Texas,” said Hill. “So it was something I knew it would mean something to people here if I could get the rights to it and we could get it made.”
Sony Pictures Classic picked up the book-turned-film which stars Luke Wilson and Robert Duvall along with a total of 62 speaking roles and a 200 person crew. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the editing process to last longer than anticipated, in turn pushing back the planned release date during the 2020 football season.
“We spent the next year kind of just editing the film and doing everything remotely, we couldn’t get the score done because crowds couldn’t get together, so we had to outsource the score to Russia and do everything remotely over there,” said Hill.
The film will be released early in Texas on June 11, 2021 and released on June 18 nationwide. Hill is especially excited to share the film with his Lindale community.
“To be able to show the movie to the team, the coaches, to some of the staff and to some of the film kids, I am excited about being involved now that I am back here with my wife and son.”
