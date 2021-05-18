Lindale grad produces film about football team during Great Depression

The film is based on the book Twelve Mighty Orphans: The Inspiring True Story of the Mighty Mites Who Ruled Texas Football written by Jim Dent. The team was made up of a group of orphans in Texas who overcame many obstacles and was able to make it to the Texas State Championship. The story really resonated with Houston Hill, the film’s lead producer, he spent 10 years trying to get the rights to make the film and he knows that everyone will appreciate the team’s story especially Texans.