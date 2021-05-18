1 minor in custody, 1 to be turned in by parents in connection with Trinity Chevron robbery

TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - Trinity Police Department officials say two males who held up the clerk at a gas station on May 15 have now been identified.
The two suspects allegedly robbed the clerk at the Chevron on Hwy 19, Trinity police say. A male went in the store, held the clerk at gunpoint, and demanded money. Another male held the door and served as a lookout.
While leaving the store, police say the gunman fired one round, striking the cash register just inches from the clerk.
On May 17, the gunman had been identified to be a 16-year-old juvenile. He was detained in Onalaska and brought back to the Trinity Police Department. While at the Trinity Police Department, he was processed by Judge Stubbs, who ordered him to a Juvenile Detention Facility. He will remain there until further order of the District Court.
The suspect who held the door and served as a lookout has been identified, as well. Police say he is also a 16-year-old juvenile. A warrant has been issued for his arrest and his parents have been contacted. They are out of state with the suspect, but will be turning him in at the Trinity Police Department on Wednesday.
