Nacogdoches County group hears business expert’s support for ending pandemic-related benefits

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The new President and CEO of the Texas Association of Business Glenn Hamer gave a legislative update on the Nacogdoches County Chamber stakeholder’s call. Chamber President Wayne Mitchell said the timing for Hamer’s appearance couldn’t come at a better time as the legislative session winds down.
The business expert spoke in support of Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement on Monday that Texas is ending federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement.
Hamer comes from Arizona where he served for 14 years as the CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.