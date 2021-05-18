Planned Parenthood files lawsuit against City of Lubbock on abortion ordinance

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas Surgical Health Services and G. Sealy Massingill, M.D. filed a lawsuit Monday, in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Lubbock Division, challenging Lubbock’s recently adopted Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance. This ordinance was enacted by the voters of Lubbock through the Charter petition process and the Lubbock City Council certified the election results on May 11, 2021. The City will vigorously defend this ordinance and looks forward to presenting that defense in court.