Playoffs heat up for high school baseball, softball

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The High skchool baseball and softball playoffs heat up this week for the few remaining East Texas teams.
In Softball teams are in the regional semifinals, except for 1A Chireno who has advanced to the Regional Final due to a smaller bracket. In Baseball, teams are in the Regional Quarterfinals. 1A Kennard is the lone exception, advancing to the Regional Semifinal already against North Zulch.
Here are the matchups for the games taking place through May 22.
Baseball Regional Quarterfinals
5A
Marshall vs Hallsville
- Best of three series TBA
4A
Bullard VS Liberty Eylau
- Best of three series at Whitehouse
- Game 1: Friday 5 pm
- Game 2: 30 Min after Game 1
- Game 3: Saturday 12 pm if needed
Pleasant Grove vs Spring Hill
- Best of three series
- Game 1 Thursday 7 pm @Spring Hill
- Game 2: Saturday, 4 pm @ PG
- Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 if needed
Hudson VS Lake Belton
- Best of three series
- Game 1: Wednesday @ Hudson 6 pm
- Game 2: Friday @ Lake Belton 5 pm
- Game 3: 30 Min after Game 2 if needed
Bellville VS Livingston
- Best of three series at Crosby
- Game 1: Wednesday 5 pm
- Game 2: Friday 8 pm
- Game 3: Saturday 7 pm if needed
China Spring VS Rusk
- 1 Game Playoff Thursday @ Navasota, 5 pm
3A
Elysian Fields vs New Diana
- Best of three series at Cumberland HS
- Game 1: Thursday 7 pm
- Game 2: Friday 7 pm
- Game 3: Saturday 1 pm if needed
Atlanta vs Harmony
- Best of three series at Tatum
- Game 1: Thursday 6:30 pm
- Game 2: Friday 2 pm
- Game 3: Saturday 3 pm if needed
Malakoff vs. Troy
- Best of three series at West High School
- Game 1: Wednesday 5:30 pm
- Game 2: 30 minutes after Game 1
- Game 3: Friday 5 pm if needed
Woodville vs Central Heights
- Best of three series
- Game 1: Thursday 7:30 pm @ Nacogdoches HS
- Game 2: Saturday 2 PM @ Jasper HS
- Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 if needed
2A
McLeod VS Hawkins
- Best of three series at Gary HS
- Game 1: Thursday 6PM
- Game 2: Saturday 12PM
- Game 3: Follows if needed
Cushing VS Garrison
- 1 Game playoff: Saturday 11AM @ Nacogdoches HS
Alto VS Centerville
- Best of three series
- Game 1: Thursday 6 pm @ Madisonville
- Game 2: Saturday 2 pm @ Rusk HS
- Game 3: Follows if needed
1A Regional Semifinal
North Zulch vs Kennard
- One Game Friday @ Madisonville 7 pm
Softball Regional Semifinals
5A
- Lucas Lovejoy vs Sulphur Springs
- Best of three series at Rockwall
- Gm. 1: Wednesday 7 pm
- Game 2: Friday 7 pm
- Game 3: Saturday 12 pm if needed
Rock Hill vs Hallsville
- Best of three series at Emory Rains
- Game 1: Wednesday 6:30 pm
- Game 2: Thursday 6:30 pm
- Game 3: Friday 6:30 pm if needed
4A
Van Alstyne vs Bullard - TBA
Carthage vs Liberty
- Best of three Series at Hudson
- Game 1: Wednesday 6 pm
- Game 2: Thursday 6pm
- Game 3: Saturday 6 pm if needed
3A
Rains vs Hughes Springs
- Best of three Series at Whitehouse
- Game 1 Thursday 5 pm
- Game 2: Saturday 5 pm
- Game 3: 30 min after Game 2 if needed
Grandview vs West Rusk
- Best of three series at Rockwall Heath
- Game 1: Wednesday, 7 pm
- Game 2: Thursday 7 pm
- Game 3: Friday, 7 pm if needed
Diboll vs Troy
- Best of three series at Madisonville
- Game 1: Thursday 7 pm
- Game 2: Friday, 7 pm
- Game 3: Saturday 2 pm if needed
2A
Union Grove vs West Sabine
- Best of three series at Rusk
- Game 1: Tuesday, 6:30 pm
- Game 2: Thursday, 6:30 pm
- Game 3: Saturday, 10 am if needed
Lovelady vs Como-Pickton
- Best of three series at Whitehouse
- Game 1: Thursday 7 pm
- Game 2: Friday 5 pm
- Game 3: follows game 2 if needed
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.