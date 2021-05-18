Possible severe storms, flooding likely in Deep East Texas

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - With more drenching downpours likely and some strong-to-severe thunderstorms possible this evening, First Alert Weather Days remain in place from now through Thursday.
With some heavy thunderstorms moving in from central Texas later today, a Tornado Watch has been issued for Houston and Trinity counties through 9 p.m. this evening.
Any storms that manage to turn severe will be capable of producing some damaging wind gusts, large hail, and even an isolated tornado. It should be noted, though, that heavy rain and flash flooding are still the overriding concerns over the next few days.
A Flash Flood Watch remains intact for all of our counties and communities throughout Deep East Texas through 7 a.m. Thursday to account for this high flood potential.
With our ground already saturated, it will not take too much more additional rainfall to aggravate the flooding situation in East Texas.
We also need to keep an eye out for falling trees as the saturated grounds and gusty winds will tend to knock over those trees whose root systems are rather weak at this time.
We are looking at an additional three to six inches of rainfall in the next 48 to 72 hours. It will not rain all the time, but when it does come down, it will contain heavy downpours.
Keep in mind that many areas have already surpassed the average monthly rainfall total for May just last week. Therefore, it will not take much in the way of drenching downpours to exacerbate the areas that are already taking on high water, while creating new flooding issues in other areas as well.
Remember that if you encounter any water-covered roadways: Turn around, don’t drown! Find an alternate route! Often times you do not know the depth of the water covering the roads.
Look for drier conditions to return to the Piney Woods once we get into the upcoming weekend.
