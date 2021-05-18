Power of Prayer: Simply Grace

"I cried out to God," Cooper said. "I'll never forget. I was in my room at 15 years in recovery and I cried out to God and said, 'Either you take this from me or you take my life.' I think it was such an earnest and honest prayer. And within a week, God had really given me... I woke up and I had a vision to open a home for women. I didn't know exactly where that was taking me, where it was going, but that's when Simply Grace was started."