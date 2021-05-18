Tax deadline Monday for many except Texas and Oklahoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - While Monday is the deadline to file taxes in most states, people in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana have another month.
After FEMA made a disaster declaration as a result of February’s winter storms, the IRS announced a tax deadline extension for Oklahomans and Texans to June 15.
That means people have until June 15 to file their taxes and pay any amount that would have been owed by the original deadline.
Filing taxes could also help those who have not yet received their federal stimulus money.
There are about 8 million people who may be eligible for a payment but the IRS had no way of reaching them.
