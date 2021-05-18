Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

A Flash Flood Watch is in place for most of East Texas through Thursday morning. Some areas across East Texas could still see and additional 7″ of rain before the week is over. By the time we get to Saturday, it is looking more likely that high pressure will be moving back into East Texas which would bring an end to the rain. Highs for the remainder of the week in the upper 70s and low 80s, with morning lows in the upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies by the start of next week.