Agent shutdown two stash houses in south Texas

Border Patrol received tips from two separate law enforcement entities regarding suspicious activity in the area
Agents shut down two stash houses
Agents shut down two stash houses(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Over 60 undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after Border Patrol and law enforcement dismantled two stash houses.

The first incident happened after Freer agents and the Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of suspicious activity near Alice. When authorities arrived at the home, they found 23 individuals who were illegally present in the U.S.

Meanwhile, agents and the Webb County Constable Precinct Two responded to another home in central Laredo.

A search of the residents led to the discovery of over 40 individuals.

All of the people encountered were taken into custody for further investigation.

