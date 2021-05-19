First Alert: More passing, heavy downpours still likely across East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Plenty of deep moisture and disturbances situated down along the Texas coast will send some pockets of rain our way this evening and overnight, which is why we have the rain chance at 70%.
We will keep our First Alert Weather Days in place through Thursday, which coincides when the Flash Flood Watch should set to expire as well. We have you down for a 70% chance of rain on Thursday, most of which will occur in the midday-to-afternoon time frame.
Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies and another high-end chance of rain at 70%. The best time frame for rain will be in the afternoon, early evening hours.
Rainfall amounts will average around one-to-three inches over the next three days across East Texas. This is additional rainfall added on top of what we have already received this week.
Outside of the rain showers, temperatures will be trending cooler than normal due to the cloudy skies and rainy conditions. Look for lows to drop into the upper 60′s and highs hovering around the 80-degree mark for Thursday and Friday.
By Saturday, rain chances will still be in play, but they will be scattered in nature as the rain chance drops to 40%. It should be noted that areas west of Highway 59 will have the better chance of seeing some passing showers on Saturday afternoon, while areas in the Sabine National Forest may stay completely dry.
Rain chances will be trending downward as we transition through the weekend as high pressure starts to build in from the southeast United States. This will lead to drying conditions as we see more sunshine and watch temperatures climb the proverbial ladder with highs in the middle-to-upper 80′s.
Sunday and Monday look to remain mostly dry and warm as that ridge of high pressure shuts off the rain valve. However, by next Tuesday and Wednesday, that ridge will weaken enough to open up the door for some diurnal showers to enter the equation. Thankfully, the rain chance is only at 20%, which means many areas should remain dry.
