Gov. Abbott signs Sen. Hughes’ fetal heartbeat bill into law

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Greg Abbott has signed into law an East Texas legislator’s bill which would stop certain abortion procedures from taking place.
Abbott signed SB 8, authored by Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola), on Wednesday.
The bill calls for a ban on all elective abortions as soon as the fetus’ heartbeat is capable of being detected, which is typically around six weeks.
At the signing event, Abbott lauded the bill as he says it allowed the legislature to save lives.
“Our creator endowed us with the right to life. And yet millions of children lose their right to life every year because of abortion. In Texas, we want to save those lives. And that’s exactly what the Texas Legislature did this session,” he said.
According to Texas Health and Human Services, 53,565 abortions were performed in 2020, a decrease from the 55,966 performed in 2019.
According to Hughes’ office, the bill takes effect Sept. 1.
“The Heartbeat is the universal sign of life. Senate Bill 8 recognizes the beauty and significance of that heartbeat. I was honored to carry this bill in the Senate and I am so thankful to Representative Slawson for her skillful stewardship in the Texas House,” Hughes said in a press release. “The Texas Heartbeat Act is the most powerful pro-life legislation in Texas history and will stand as a model for the country. Texas has made it very clear, if a Texan’s heartbeat is detected, his or her life will be protected.”
Abbott’s signature on the bill drew immediate criticism from groups such as Texas Freedom Network.
“As we struggle to recover from a global pandemic and a preventable and deadly power outage that left us freezing in the dark last February, Texans deserve better than elected leaders who have so much contempt for the freedom to make our own private health care decisions,” said Texas Freedom Network President Val Benavidez. Signing this bill into law doesn’t change the fact that most Texans believe abortion should be accessible and that everyone should be free to determine the course of their own reproductive lives, including whether and when to become a parent. This law doesn’t just have government interfere in these decisions, but also gives virtually anyone the ability to legally harass and try to financially ruin a physician, family member or friend who helps someone obtain an abortion. This bill is about little more than anti-abortion extremists trying to control and shame people for making health care decision they don’t like.”
However, anti-abortion groups such as Texas Right To Life praised the bill’s confirmation into law, describing it as “a vital step in the road to abolishing all abortions in Texas.”
“When the Texas Heartbeat Act takes effect on September 1, all elective abortions after the preborn child’s heartbeat is detectable will be prohibited. A preborn child’s heartbeat can be detected using methods according to the standard medical practice as early as six weeks’ gestation,” the group said via a press statement. “This measure will save thousands of lives and is a vital step in the road to abolishing all abortions in Texas. Texas Right to Life applauds this landmark victory and notes that countless children, women, and hospitalized patients are still threatened by abortion and euthanasia in Texas. The work of protecting Life in Texas is not finished. The abortion industry continues to threaten vulnerable preborn children with discriminatory and early abortions.”
The ACLU of Texas described the law as “extreme.”
“Governor Abbott just signed into law the most extreme abortion ban in the country, effectively outlawing abortions before most people would know they are pregnant. Not only does this ban violate more than half a century of Supreme Court caselaw, it paves the way for anti-choice extremists to use our court system to go after anyone who performs abortions or considers supporting a person that has one,” said Drucilla Tigner, policy and advocacy strategist for the ACLU of Texas. “But make no mistake, abortion is both legal in Texas and supported by the majority of Texans. The governor’s swipe of a pen can’t change the Constitution.”
