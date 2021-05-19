Gov. Abbott signs Sen. Hughes’ fetal heartbeat bill into law

“As we struggle to recover from a global pandemic and a preventable and deadly power outage that left us freezing in the dark last February, Texans deserve better than elected leaders who have so much contempt for the freedom to make our own private health care decisions,” said Texas Freedom Network President Val Benavidez. Signing this bill into law doesn’t change the fact that most Texans believe abortion should be accessible and that everyone should be free to determine the course of their own reproductive lives, including whether and when to become a parent. This law doesn’t just have government interfere in these decisions, but also gives virtually anyone the ability to legally harass and try to financially ruin a physician, family member or friend who helps someone obtain an abortion. This bill is about little more than anti-abortion extremists trying to control and shame people for making health care decision they don’t like.”