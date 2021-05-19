Man found at Tyler County church being investigated for catalytic converter theft

WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A Jasper man has been arrested after he was spotted loitering in a Woodville church parking lot Tuesday night.
Woodville police officers and Tyler County deputies responded at 10 p.m. Tuesday to a suspicious vehicle call on Highway 69 at Seneca Road, in the Fellowship Church parking lot.
They say they found Ruben Metcalf, 62, in a 2004 Ford Expedition in the parking lot. Beside his vehicle on the ground were several catalytic converters. Metcalf told them he was meeting an individual at the church to sell him the converters.
Police found that Metcalf had an active warrant for parole violation, so he was arrested. Police and deputies investigated and found evidence and information that may link Metcalf to recent catalytic converter thefts. They say that he and others may face more charges as they continue to investigate.
Metcalf remains in the Tyler County Jail.
