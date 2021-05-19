No.18 Rusk set for one game showdown with No.7 China Spring

RUSK, Texas (KTRE) - The No.18 Rusk Eagles will put all their eggs in one basket on Thursday when they play No.7 China Spring in the 4A Region III Quarterfinal in Navasota.
The round will be a one game situation instead of a three game series, meaning the winner of the two will move on while the loser will start summer a little early.
“It is just like a game 3 in a tight series,” coach Ross McMurry said. “Every bat, every pitch, all the small things are going to matter the most. It depends on how we make a cut, how we make backups.”
Rusk has been solid all season, winning the district championship for 17-4A and the squad has put together a 24-7 record. They will take on China Spring who won 18-4A with a perfect 10-0 mark. The Cougars are 27-4-2. The Eagles have outscored their playoff opponents 32-2 in four games.
“If we get the bats hot we should be good,” senior Bryce Lenard said. “We have enough defense I think we can shut anyone out. We have some power but if we get the chance we can stroke the ball. "
Rusk will go with Vanderbilt commit JD Thompson on the mound who is confident they can walk away with the win and a spot in the regional semifinal to meet up with either Orangefield or Hardin-Jefferson.
”It just takes off so much pressure for me when I know I can go out there and give up no runs or no hits and I know I have people behind me making plays and hitting the ball well,” Thompson said.
First pitch from Navasota is set for 5 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.