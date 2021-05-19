Over 100 people vaccinated at Nacogdoches High School COVID-19 vaccine clinic

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches High School is one of only five schools selected by the state to conduct a pilot vaccine clinic within a campus.
Sign-in workers gave the common instruction,”You have to wait over here for 15 minutes and then you’re good to go back to class.”
Charlotte Bradford waits out the time after getting a Pfizer vaccine. The protection is needed for a summer cruise, but it also takes care of something on her mind.
“It’s if I’m carrying it and I’m hurting other people,” said Bradford. “So, I’m protecting myself, as well as other people. And it’s a big relief to me.”
Chris Wood wants relief for his grandchildren. As their guardian he required them to be virtual learners, separated from friends.
“For the mere fact, you know, I’m getting up in age and my wife is getting up in age,” explained Wood. “I just didn’t want to take a chance on them coming home with something and giving it to us.”
He’s hoping now for a happier household.
“They’re tired of being at home. They’re ready to get back into the world.”
As is swim team Coach Carrie Scroggins and her 13-year-old son Cy.
“I’m hoping we can travel a little bit more and just be a little more relaxed when we are around people,” said Scroggins.
More than 100 faculty, staff, teenagers and some family members signed up for their own reasons.
Voluntary participation was stressed, according to principal Dr. Kenneth Matthews.
“It begins with each individual’s attitude on how they feel about the vaccine and whether it works and whether it does not. I am a true believer that it does work,” said Matthews.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management will review if campus clinics work.
“And give a basis for other school districts in the state of Texas to be able to base their clinics off of that,” said Kelly Poole, nurse supervisor for NISD.
And what they might learn is some teenagers may not always consider themselves invincible and should not be viewed as self-centered.
The next dilemma is making sure all those who got a shot this afternoon will come back for their second dose. By then, school will be out. Organizers see it as a potential challenge.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.