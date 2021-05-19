Pioneering comic Paul Mooney, a writer for Pryor, dies at 79

This March 29, 2016 image released by Meet The Blacks, LLC shows Paul Mooney posing at the premiere of "Meet the Blacks" in Los Angeles. Mooney, a boundary-pushing comedian who was Richard Pryor’s longtime writing partner and whose sage, incisive musings on racism and American life made him a revered figure in stand-up, died of a heart attack at his Oakland, Calif. home on Wednesday. He was 79. (Source: Eric Charbonneau/Meet The Blacks via AP)