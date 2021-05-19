Vandals break into Lufkin business, destroy property worth thousands of dollars

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - According to the Lufkin Police Department, someone broke into a building owned by Consolidated Communications in the 400 block of Angelina Street overnight on Monday.
The vandals caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the building, according to Jessica Pebsworth with the City of Lufkin. The suspect or suspects knocked over shelves, pulled cabinets off the walls, sprayed cleaner onto the keyboards of laptops to ruin them, spray painted “NFL” with the N backward and “I was here” on a wall, and stopped up a bathroom sink and left hot water running which spilled over onto the floor, Pebsworth reports.
She says it appears the act was “done for pure meanness,” as nothing was found to be missing.
If you have information on this incident, contact the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.
