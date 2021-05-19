WEBXTRA: Over 100 teens vaccinated at Nacogdoches High School COVID-19 vaccine clinic

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Teenagers at Nacogdoches High School rolled up their sleeves for their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Nacogdoches High School was one of five schools selected in the state to participate in the pilot high school immunization effort. Planners were pleased with the participation with over 100 being vaccinated today.
Nurse supervisor Kelly Poole told us what state planners will be assessing. And Sophomore Charlotte Bradford shared why she chooses to get a vaccine.
The Nacogdoches Fire Department, Nacogdoches Medical Center and SFA School of Nursing helped with today’s clinic.
