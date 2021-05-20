Better East Texas: Respect mask use even as pandemic wanes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic sure has the feeling of being over, but it is not. It is close, but it is still here.
However, it is obvious that opening Texas back up was not a bad move despite criticism from President Biden. Since the opening of the Lone Star State, cases of COVID and deaths have consistently declined. That move gave Texas and a few other states a head start in the return to normal. The decline in the impact from COVID can be credited to good personal choices on protection practices, more effective treatments and of course, vaccines. There were no super spreader breakouts from migrants at the border, as was circulated in social media, either.
But even with mask mandates relaxing, now is not the time to disregard the impact of protections, specifically masks. While many businesses and government entities have tossed mask mandates, there are still those that are keeping them for now. And those organizations and people need to be respected. Some will continue wearing masks for the foreseeable future because they do work – not only on COVID, but also other viruses. So, again, embrace that freedom, don’t shame it. We are still delivering more than one hundred thousand shots a day in Texas but COVID variants are still out there and you can still get sick if you are not careful. So, let’s enjoy this head start into the summer but know that masks for some, are here to stay. And that will make for a Better East Texas.
