First Alert: More drenching downpours likely on Friday afternoon

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A plume of deep, tropical moisture sitting in the northern Gulf of Mexico will be steered in our direction on Friday and again on Saturday. This will keep an 80% chance of rain in the forecast for Friday and a 60% chance you will come across these drenching downpours on Saturday.
Additional rainfall amounts of one-to-three inches will be quite common over the next 48 hours, so make sure you stay weather alert and play it smart on the roadways.
We will finally see this wet pattern break up for the second half of the weekend as a ridge of high pressure in the southeast United States nudges westward, shifting the deeper moisture away from us and allowing some drier air to punch in from the east.
Sunday and Monday look to remain mostly dry and warm as that ridge of high pressure shuts off the rain valve. This will lead to daytime highs warming into the middle 80′s under partly sunny skies.
However, by next Tuesday and Wednesday, that ridge will weaken enough to open up the door for some diurnal showers and thunderstorms to enter the equation. Thankfully, the rain chance is only at 30%, which means they will be scattered in nature and not everyone will get wet.
