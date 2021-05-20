Longview firefighters relocate to Jasper as backup for water rescue

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Several Longview firefighters have been deployed to Jasper in case water rescues are needed during flooding in south Texas.
The responders are part of Texas Task Force 1, a state-organized rescue team ready for deployment on short notice. The crew left Tuesday and will stage in Jasper ready for deployment anywhere they are needed.
“That area has had so much rain and flooding already that when they started predicting these new rainstorms coming in, that they were looking for the potential for some more flooding and they wanted to go ahead and get those people in place for the resources and the rescues that they knew would happen,” said Longview Fire Marshall Kevin May.
The crew will be deployed as long as the state deems necessary.
