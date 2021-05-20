Longview police searching for missing man with dementia

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police need the public’s help with a missing person.
Carmen Pigg, 78, was last seen Thursday in the area of W. Hawkins and Judson Road. He has a diagnosed with dementia and probably will be confused, police say.
Police say that Pigg is a white male, approximately 6′2″ tall, and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has short grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon cardigan sweater with a blue shirt underneath the sweater and either blue jeans or blue slacks.
Police are asking for anyone with information on Mr. Pigg’s whereabouts to contact Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.
