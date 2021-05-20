East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! More rain this morning should once again taper off by late morning and midday. Expect mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon with warm temperatures and a light breeze. A few more thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and last into the evening. Friday looks mostly cloudy with a chance for rain increasing into the afternoon. Localized flooding is possible with more heavy downpours. Mostly cloudy and warm Saturday with a few scattered thunderstorms by afternoon, then finally clearing the rain and some of the clouds out on Sunday. Next week starts out dry but chances for rain quickly return for Tuesday and Wednesday.